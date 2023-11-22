Australia beat Palestine 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

Palestine lost to Australia 0-1 in the World Cup qualifier in Kuwait last night.

The match was attended by 14,537 fans, with supporters waving Palestinian flags throughout and holding up posters saying “free Gaza”.

Palestine were without defender Ibrahim Abuimeir, Ahmed Kullab and Khaled Al-Nabris, with all three stuck in besieged Gaza.

Australia’s players, the Socceroos, will donate a portion of their match fee to humanitarian operations in Gaza, whose situation was described as “horrific” by visiting coach Graham Arnold.

The Socceroos’ donation will be a five-figure sum and will be made through the Professional Footballers Australia Footballers’ Trust. The donation will be provided to Oxfam and will be matched by Football Australia.

Ranked 96th in the world, Palestine is currently third in their World Cup qualifying group, while Australia are top.

