Israel strike kills 5 Hezbollah fighters including son of senior leader

An Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun in south Lebanon last night killed five Hezbollah fighters, including the son of a senior Hezbollah member, according to the group and three sources with knowledge of the situation, Reuters reported.

The group announced the death of five of its members, bringing the total toll of Hezbollah fighters killed by Israel since violence broke out along the border to 85.

Among those named was Abbas Raad, who sources said was the son of senior Hezbollah figure and Member of Parliament Mohammad Raad.

Two Hezbollah sources and one security source told Reuters that the five were killed in an Israeli strike on the village of Beit Yahoun.

The border area in southern Lebanon has witnessed a worsening military escalation between Israel and Hezbollah since 7 October.

Since the start of the cross-border escalation, more than a hundred people have been killed in Lebanon, including 14 civilians and three journalists, according to AFP. Israel reported that nine people were killed, including three civilians.

The Israeli raid on Beit Yahoun came hours after Israel and Hamas reached an agreement for a four-day humanitarian truce.

