Social media users accuse BBC News of omitting pro-Palestinian speeches during awards ceremony in Scotland In a TikTok video, social media user Guy Christensen accused BBC News of cutting out pro-Palestinian speeches from a film award ceremony in Scotland. Award winners took to the stage and used their platform to express support for the Palestinians. BBC is accused of editing out calls for a ceasefire in Gaza from its iPlayer coverage of the Scottish BAFTA Awards ceremony which took place on Sunday. A spokesperson for the BBC told RadioTimes.com that ‘Some edits were made so the content was compliant with BBC editorial guidelines on impartiality.’