Gaza death toll from Israel attacks tops 14,800

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 14,854, the government media office in the blocked enclave said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The victims include 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, while more than 36,000 people have been injured Around 7,000 people remain unaccounted for, including more than 4,700 children

the media office said.

The Israeli attacks also left 88 mosques destroyed, 174 others partially damaged, while three churches were targeted.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

