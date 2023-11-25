Israeli Minister cites WWII Dresden bombing in response to Gaza surrender query In a heated discussion about the nature of Hamas’s surrender in Gaza, Israeli Government Minister Nir Barkat drew a controversial parallel to WWII, saying, ‘I don’t remember Britain or the United States at the tail end of the Second World War bombing Dresden.’ This response emerged when Barkat was questioned about whether the call for surrender was directed only at Hamas fighters or also encompassed the broader civil society in Gaza. His reference to the Allied bombing of Dresden in WWII was perceived as an attempt to justify the Israeli stance in Gaza, a stance that has resulted in significant civilian casualties. ﻿