Hostages maintain kibbutz-like community in captivity, says Israeli correspondent Alon Ben David, a senior defense correspondent for Israeli Channel 13, has disclosed key insights into the conditions of Israeli hostages recently released by Hamas, despite a censorship ban. In his report, Ben David stated, 'They were not subjected to torture or ill-treatment. The food was scarce; there wasn't much food.' He noted that Hamas tried to provide medications daily, though not always successfully. The hostages reportedly maintained a sense of community, reminiscent of a kibbutz, by engaging in group activities, meetings, and lectures, which gave them strength in underground conditions. Additionally, he confirmed that statements made by previously released hostage, Yochved Levishiz, about her experience were accurate, countering accusations of media harm against her.