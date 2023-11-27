Despite humanitarian pause, no fuel has reached hospitals in northern Gaza - health authorities

The health authorities in the Gaza Strip, on Monday, said no fuel had reached the hospitals in the northern parts of the enclave despite the humanitarian pause, Anadolu Agency reports.

What reached Gaza City and the northern Gaza areas of fuel was a small quantity, and was received by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to operate the water wells inside the refugee camps

Munir Al-Bursh, the Director of Hospitals in Gaza, told Anadolu.

Al-Bursh demanded fuel and medicines for the Gaza hospitals urgently.

What reached the hospitals in Gaza and northern Gaza is one container with 100 beds, which was handed over to the Indonesian Hospital

the health official also said.

Early on Monday, the Palestinian crossing authority told Anadolu that some 150 aid trucks entered Gaza on Sunday, including 7 gasoline trucks, as part of the terms of the agreed humanitarian pause in Gaza.

On 24 November, the humanitarian pause initially set for four days between Israel and the Palestinian factions entered into force at 7 a.m., local time (GMT0500).

The humanitarian pause agreement includes the release of 50 Israeli captives from Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinians over the 4-day truce, as well as the entry of hundreds of trucks loaded with humanitarian relief, medical and fuel aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

