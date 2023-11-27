British-Palestinian surgeon testified to the use of phosphorus bombs in Gaza British-Palestinian surgeon Professor Ghassan Abu Sitta gave his testimony, today, at a press conference for the International Centre of Justice for Palestine. Professor Abu Sitta had just returned from Gaza to the United Kingdom. He described the progress of the Israeli aggression through the types of injuries received at the hospital. He explained that the injuries progressed from blast injuries to large-body surface burns and then to white phosphorus burns that have definite characteristics where the patients arrive at the hospital with puckering burns.