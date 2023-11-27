Middle East Monitor
Israeli Prime Minister shows Elon Musk around the Kibbutz

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the Kibbutz Kfar Aza area with Elon Musk earlier today briefing him on the events of 7th October. On the tour, they visited Ofir Leibstein’s house who was killed in the exchange of fire on 7th October. They visited Avigail Idan’s, recently released hostage, house. They were accompanied through the tour by Regional Council Acting Chairman Yossi Keren and Israeli army Spokesperson representative Liad Diamond

November 27, 2023 at 6:31 pm

