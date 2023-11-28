Al-Qassam Brigades hands over detainees to ICRC southern Gaza Drone footage captured the handover of Hamas’ hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross, Southern Gaza. The fourth batch of women and minor hostages were handed over to conclude the initial deal of the 4-day truce. A possible extension of the truce by 1 day per 10 or so hostages that Hamas releases has been announced. All hostages released have been in decent health, while only a few required medical attention for pre-existing conditions.