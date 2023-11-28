'Digital Storm' launched for International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

The Palestinian Independent Civil Society Network launched a ‘Digital Storm’ on social media ahead of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which falls on 29 November every year.

The campaign was launched in connection with the ongoing war crimes in Gaza, due to the bloody aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people. The aggression has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians and left extensive damage to more than 60 per cent of buildings, according to official estimates.

The campaign includes various radio programmes, infographics and messages in several languages.

Israel launched a genocidal bombing campaign against Gaza on 7 October, forcibly displacing more than 1.9 million Palestinians and injuring more than 30,000. A four-day temporary truce has been extended for two days and has seen the release of 50 Israeli prisoners of war from Gaza and 150 Palestinians children and women held in military detention by Israeli occupation forces.

