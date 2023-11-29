Calls for more anti-war protests this Int’l Day of Solidarity with Palestinians

The Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, yesterday called on Arabs, Muslims and all supporters of the Palestinian cause across the world to organise protests denouncing the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

In its statement, Hamas said: “We call on the masses of our Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people in the world, to escalate all forms of mass movement, events and marches in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, rejecting and denouncing the Zionist aggression, war crimes, and genocide,” on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which is marked annually on 29 November.

“We call on all cities and capitals to continue these events and marches in the coming days, and to raise their voices loudly in rejection and condemnation of the crimes of the occupation,” it added.

WATCH: Marking the International Day of solidarity with Palestinian people