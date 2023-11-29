Jordan sends another aid plane to Gaza, donated by UN

Jordan, on Wednesday, dispatched an additional plane carrying humanitarian relief supplies to the Gaza Strip, which has been sorely lacking in critical supplies due to an Israeli blockade, Anadolu Agency reports.

“This plane is the fourth aid plane donated by UNRWA to the Gaza Strip, carrying around 45 tons of medical supplies,” the Hashemite Charity Organisation said in a statement.

The aid supplies will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent for entry into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing after it lands at the Al Arish Airport in north-eastern Egypt, the statement added.

Qatar announced an agreement, late on Monday, to extend an initial four-day humanitarian pause in fighting between Israel and Gaza-based Palestinian group, Hamas, for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out and aid carried into the enclave.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

READ: US Senator and Intelligence Committee Chairman Warner: Israel losing global support