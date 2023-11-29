Musk responds to Hamas invitation to visit Gaza Strip

Elon Musk has refused to visit the Gaza Strip because of the dangerous situation there following an invitation by Hamas for him to go to the enclave.

Musk responded to a post by businessman Walter Bloomberg on X in which it was pointed out that Hamas had invited Musk to visit Gaza. “Seems a bit dangerous there right now, but I do believe that a long-term prosperous Gaza is good for all sides,” Musk responded.

The billionaire visited Israel on 27 November and met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog. After a visit to Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which was attacked by Hamas on 7 October, he agreed with Netanyahu that Israel has no other choice but to eliminate the resistance movement and expressed his desire to help Israel disarm and remove extremists from the Gaza Strip after the ongoing war.

His trip to Israel was organised after Musk was accused of anti-Semitism following his controversial response to a post on X about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.

Israel launched an air and ground offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza after the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, led an attack on Israeli army barracks and settlements in the vicinity of Gaza on 7 October. The resistance fighters crossed the nominal border into the occupation state and took around 240 hostages. Since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopter gunships and tanks of the Israel Defence Forces had in fact killed many of the 1,200 soldiers and civilians alleged by Israel to have been killed by Hamas.

The apartheid occupation state has since killed more than 15,000 Palestinians in Gaza, 6,150 of whom were children, and 4,000 of whom were women. More than 36,000 people have been wounded by the Israeli offensive, and at least 7,000 are thought to be buried under the rubble of their homes destroyed by Israeli bombs.

READ: Israel left premature Palestinian babies to ‘die alone’ after evacuating Gaza hospital