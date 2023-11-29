Israel left premature Palestinian babies to 'die alone' after evacuating Gaza hospital

A video revealed a new crime committed by the Israeli occupation army, after it forced medical staff of Al-Nasr Children’s Hospital in Gaza without the five premature Palestinian babies who were being cared for.

The five infants were found “dead and in a state of decomposition” in Al-Nasr Hospital after being alone for three weeks, in what may amount to a horrific execution and a crime against humanity.

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor quoted the hospital Director, Dr Mustafa Al-Kahlot, as saying that he had sent an appeal to international organisations, including the Red Cross, to save the lives of the babies, but “he did not receive any response.”

The Israeli military forced families to evacuate Al Nasr Hospital, leaving behind their premature babies in the intensive care unit. Israel refused to release the babies. The decomposed bodies of those babies have been found during this truce.pic.twitter.com/vbCrkUjgFY — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) November 28, 2023

Al-Kahlot stated that he informed the Israeli occupation army officer, who warned them of the final evacuation, of the condition of the five children on respirators and that they could not be transferred, and he informed him that he was aware of this and would deal with it.

Due to the lack of response and lack of specialist equipment to preserve their lives during the evacuation, the doctors were forced to leave them inside the hospital with the Israeli officer’s promise to care for them. The children were left to die, quietly and alone.

Doctor Mona Youssef described how the hospital had been subjected to artillery and gunfire attacks several times before medical teams were forced to evacuate the premises with their patients on 10 November. The hospital had, by then, been surrounded by Israeli military vehicles.

