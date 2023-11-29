WFP warns of ‘high risk’ of famine in Gaza

The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) warned yesterday that Gazans, especially women and children, are facing a “high risk” of famine without sustained food aid.

The WFP said it had delivered food to 121,161 people in UN shelters and host communities in Gaza since a four-day humanitarian pause between Israel and the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, began on Friday. The truce has since been extended and is due to come to an end tomorrow morning.

📍#Gaza: During the initial pause in fighting, WFP was able to reach over 120,000 people with food, including bread, food parcels, and vouchers. Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access cannot stop now. 🔗More: https://t.co/V1JWUiIyO1 pic.twitter.com/Xy5XYKLk6Z — World Food Programme (@WFP) November 28, 2023

“Thanks to the pause, our teams have been in action on the ground, going into areas we haven’t reached for a long time. What we see is catastrophic. There’s a risk of famine and starvation on our watch and to prevent it, we need to be able to bring in food at scale and distribute it safely,” said WFP’s Director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Region, Corinne Fleischer.

“Six days is simply not enough to provide all the assistance needed. The people of Gaza have to eat every day, not just for six days.”

“Our team recounted what they saw: hunger, desperation, and destruction. People who have not received any relief in weeks. The team could see the suffering in their eyes,” said Samer Abdeljaber, WFP Palestine representative and country director.

“This pause offered a window of relief that we hope paves the way for longer-term calm. Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access cannot stop now.”

