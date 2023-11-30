Hamas releases names of 7th batch of Palestinian prisoners

Palestinian organisations, on Thursday evening, announced a list of 30 prisoners, including eight women and 22 children and minors, whose names will be given to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in exchange for their release by Tel Aviv under a hostage swap deal with Hamas, Anadolu Agency reports.

The names of 30 prisoners, including eight women and 22 children and minors, were released jointly by Hamas, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Authority and the Palestinian Prisoners Club as part of the seventh batch of a hostage swap deal with Israel.

These prisoners are expected to be released later in the night.

According to the list seen by Anadolu, all women prisoners are from Arab neighbourhoods within Israel. There are also four children from Jerusalem and 18 from other governorates in the West Bank.

