Ramzi Al-Abbasi sheds light on Negev Prison conditions upon his release Ramzi Al-Abbasi, a freed prisoner, shared his testimony of the conditions inside Negev Prison. His detailed account documents the deprivation of basic life standards. He says prisoners were prohibited from food, water, clothing, hygiene, blankets and windows. Al-Abbasi said prisoners were subjected to verbal and physical violations from being called names to defiling the Quran and rape. He called upon lawyers to visit all prisoners and save them from these dire conditions.