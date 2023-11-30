Released, Ahed Tamimi says women in Israel's jails are beaten, left with no water or clothes

Palestinian resistance icon Ahed Tamimi has been released as part of the sixth batch of a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to the press today she said at least ten jailed women from the Gaza Strip are held in a poor condition by Israel.

The 23-year-old activist said that “the joy [of freedom] is greatly diminished due to the massacres that were committed in the Gaza Strip.”

“We left behind about 30 jailed women, including ten from the Gaza Strip, who were arrested in the recent Israeli ground operation [which began on 27 October] and their situation is very bad,” she said.

Tamimi went on to say: “The circumstance in the prison is very difficult, with daily abuse against female prisoners. They are left without water or clothes, sleeping on the floor and being beaten.”

“The Israeli authorities threatened me with [targeting] my father if I spoke about anything that happens in prison. Despite everything, we are stronger than the occupation. We will continue [resisting] until freedom,” she added.

In October, Israeli forces detained the activist’s father from his home in the town of Nabi Saleh, west of Ramallah city, in the occupied West Bank. He is still in prison.

On 6 November, Israeli occupation forces detained Ahed after searching her house and confiscating the family’s mobile phones.

