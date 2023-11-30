Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Released, Ahed Tamimi says women in Israel's jails are beaten, left with no water or clothes

Ahed Tamimi, recently released from Israeli prison, sheds light on the dire circumstances inside and emphasises the daily humiliation still faced by 30 women prisoners. The lack of essentials, including food, water, and blankets, paints a grim picture. Tamimi also reveals threats involving her father's imprisonment. Tamimi said that 10 more female prisoners arrived from Gaza leaving their children behind in the streets and that their situation is dire.

November 30, 2023 at 1:48 pm

Palestinian resistance icon Ahed Tamimi has been released as part of the sixth batch of a prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking to the press today she said at least ten jailed women from the Gaza Strip are held in a poor condition by Israel.

The 23-year-old activist said that “the joy [of freedom] is greatly diminished due to the massacres that were committed in the Gaza Strip.”

“We left behind about 30 jailed women, including ten from the Gaza Strip, who were arrested in the recent Israeli ground operation [which began on 27 October] and their situation is very bad,” she said.

Tamimi went on to say: “The circumstance in the prison is very difficult, with daily abuse against female prisoners. They are left without water or clothes, sleeping on the floor and being beaten.”

“The Israeli authorities threatened me with [targeting] my father if I spoke about anything that happens in prison. Despite everything, we are stronger than the occupation. We will continue [resisting] until freedom,” she added.

In October, Israeli forces detained the activist’s father from his home in the town of Nabi Saleh, west of Ramallah city, in the occupied West Bank. He is still in prison.

On 6 November, Israeli occupation forces detained Ahed after searching her house and confiscating the family’s mobile phones.

WATCH: Pregnant Palestinian woman stabbed to death in Israel

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending