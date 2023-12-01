2 Lebanese citizens killed in Israel airstrike on their home in southern Lebanon

Two Lebanese citizens, on Friday, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their home near the border in southern Lebanon as fire was exchanged between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah group, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Lebanese official National News Agency said two civilians – a mother and her son – were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern village of Houla.

It also noted that other Israeli bombings were reported, including an Israeli airstrike on the town of Deir Mimas.

Late on Friday, Lebanese Hezbollah and the Israeli army exchanged fire following the resumption of Israeli attacks on Gaza after a seven-day pause in fighting.

Since 7 October, the Israeli army has killed 22 Lebanese civilians, including two journalists, in addition to 86 members of the Hezbollah group, according to an Anadolu review of the data.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

