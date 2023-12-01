7th batch of Israeli hostages grateful to Palestinian fighters during Gaza handover In the recent footage of the 7th batch of Israeli hostages being handed over by Al-Qassam Brigades to the Red Cross in Gaza, the Israeli hostages are seen expressing gratitude towards the Palestinian fighters. The hostages remarked on the kindness they experienced during their captivity, commenting on the good food and humane treatment. ‘People were very kind to me… The kindness and everything was good.’