Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israel’s Ben-Gvir calls for ‘immediate return with massive force’ to bombing of Gaza

December 1, 2023 at 10:08 am

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (C) speaks to media near the scene of a reported stabbing attack on October 30, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. [Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images]

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (C) speaks to media near the scene of a reported stabbing attack on October 30, 2023 in Jerusalem, Israel. [Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images]

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir yesterday called for an “immediate return with massive force” to the bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip in order to “completely destroy” Hamas.

“We must stop concluding deals with the devil [Hamas], and immediately return to fighting with tremendous force, in order to achieve the ultimate goal of the war: the complete destruction of Hamas with all its arms and branches,” Ben-Gvir said in his statement.

Earlier this week, the far-right minister threatened to dissolve the coalition government if the bombing of Gaza stops. In a post on X he wrote: “Stopping the war = dissolution of the government.”

Read: Netanyahu vows to expand arming Israel citizens

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending