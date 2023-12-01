Israel’s Ben-Gvir calls for ‘immediate return with massive force’ to bombing of Gaza

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir yesterday called for an “immediate return with massive force” to the bombing of the besieged Gaza Strip in order to “completely destroy” Hamas.

“We must stop concluding deals with the devil [Hamas], and immediately return to fighting with tremendous force, in order to achieve the ultimate goal of the war: the complete destruction of Hamas with all its arms and branches,” Ben-Gvir said in his statement.

Earlier this week, the far-right minister threatened to dissolve the coalition government if the bombing of Gaza stops. In a post on X he wrote: “Stopping the war = dissolution of the government.”

