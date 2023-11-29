Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Ben-Gvir threatens to dissolve Israel gov’t if bombing of Gaza stops

November 29, 2023 at 11:00 am

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on 10 September, 2023 [OHAD ZWIGENBERG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on 10 September, 2023 [OHAD ZWIGENBERG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has threatened to dissolve the coalition government if the bombing of Gaza stops.

Ben-Gvir said in a post on X yesterday: “Stopping the war = dissolution of the government.”

The far-right minister’s threat coincided with talk about a possible new agreement for a long-term humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, said on X that a ceasefire in exchange for returning all prisoners of war held in Gaza is “a plan to eliminate the State of Israel.”

Smotrich’s comments were a response to a post on X by Arab affairs commentator on Army Radio, Jacky Hugi, who said: “A proposal will soon be presented to the Israeli government and Israeli society: the release of all the abductees, including the soldiers – in exchange for an end to the war.”

READ: Ben-Gvir demands footballers’ citizenship be revoked for refusing to hold sign demanding hostages be released

A four-day humanitarian truce began on Friday following Qatari-Egyptian-US mediation, and was extended on Monday for an additional two days. Among its provisions were a temporary ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Since 7 October, the occupation army has been waging a devastating aggression on Gaza, which has left more than 15,000 Palestinian martyrs, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, in addition to massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to official Palestinian and UN sources.

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending