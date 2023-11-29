Ben-Gvir threatens to dissolve Israel gov’t if bombing of Gaza stops

Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has threatened to dissolve the coalition government if the bombing of Gaza stops.

Ben-Gvir said in a post on X yesterday: “Stopping the war = dissolution of the government.”

The far-right minister’s threat coincided with talk about a possible new agreement for a long-term humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip.

Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, said on X that a ceasefire in exchange for returning all prisoners of war held in Gaza is “a plan to eliminate the State of Israel.”

Smotrich’s comments were a response to a post on X by Arab affairs commentator on Army Radio, Jacky Hugi, who said: “A proposal will soon be presented to the Israeli government and Israeli society: the release of all the abductees, including the soldiers – in exchange for an end to the war.”

A four-day humanitarian truce began on Friday following Qatari-Egyptian-US mediation, and was extended on Monday for an additional two days. Among its provisions were a temporary ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners, and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Since 7 October, the occupation army has been waging a devastating aggression on Gaza, which has left more than 15,000 Palestinian martyrs, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, in addition to massive destruction of infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to official Palestinian and UN sources.