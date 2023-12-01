Thousands of Jordanians rally in Amman to slam Israel attacks on Gaza

Thousands of Jordanians participated in a march for the eighth Friday in a row, in support of people in the Gaza Strip which has been under Israeli attacks since 7 October, Anadolu Agency reports.

The march began after the Friday prayer in front of the Al-Husseini Mosque in the centre of the capital, Amman, and proceeded to Palm Square, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The march was organised at the invitation of the Islamic Action Front Party, under the title “At your command, Gaza.”

The march coincided with the end of a humanitarian pause and the resumption of Israeli attacks.

At least 32 Palestinians were killed and several others injured as Israel resumed striking various areas in the Gaza Strip, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

The pause between Israel and Hamas, which went into effect on 24 November, ended on Friday morning.

Ceasefire ends in Gaza: Khan Yunis hit by first Israeli missile