Israeli army says it hit over 400 targets in Gaza in 24 hours

The Israeli army hit more than 400 targets in the blockaded Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, it said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Yesterday [Friday], Hamas violated the operational pause, and in response, the Israel Defense Forces resumed combat,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

The army said it also “struck over 50 targets in the area of Khan Yunis.”

“The Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck an Islamic Jihad’s operational command center inside a mosque,” the army claimed, adding that “the Israeli Navy troops struck military targets used by Hamas Naval Forces.”

READ: Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 15,200

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

At least 178 Palestinians have been killed and 589 injured Friday in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

The humanitarian pause began Nov. 24 as part of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to temporarily halt fighting to allow a hostage swap and aid delivery.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

Around 1,200 Israelis have also been killed, according to official estimates.

READ: Israeli army issues warning to northern Gaza residents, ordering to evacuate ahead of bombings