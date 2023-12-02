Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 15,200

The death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 15,207 since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7, the government media office in the blockaded Palestinian enclave said Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“70% of the victims are children and women, and more than 40,652 people have been injured,” the media office said.

“The occupation (forces) continues to expand its bombing of civilians after the end of the humanitarian pause,” it added.

Since the start of the conflict, the office said, the Israeli attacks have killed 280 medical staff, while 31 others, including Director of the Al-Shifa Hospital Mohammad Abu Salmiya, have been detained for “a fascist interrogation under torture, abuse and hunger.”

As many as 130 health centers have been targeted, while 20 hospitals and 46 medical centers have been put out of service.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause.

At least 193 Palestinians have been killed and 652 injured since Friday in Israeli airstrikes, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

