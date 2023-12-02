Over 100 Palestinians killed in Israeli missile strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

More than 100 Palestinians were killed and many more injured in an Israeli missile attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, with many still missing under the rubble of a collapsed residential building, Palestinian media reported, Anadolu Agency reports.

“More than 100 Palestinians were killed Saturday in a new massacre committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Jabalia refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

“A missile strike targeted a residential building belonging to the Obaid family in Jabalia camp,” the news agency said, adding that “dozens were injured, and many others are still missing under the rubble.”

READ: Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 15,200

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Earlier on Saturday, the Gaza Health Ministry said at least 193 Palestinians had been killed and 652 injured since Israel’s army resumed airstrikes after announcing the end of humanitarian pause on Friday morning.

The humanitarian pause began on Nov. 24 as part of an agreement between Israel and Hamas to temporarily halt fighting to allow hostage swaps and aid delivery.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

Around 1,200 Israelis have also been killed, according to official estimates.

READ: Israeli army says it hit over 400 targets in Gaza in 24 hours