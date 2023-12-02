Young displaced Gazan girl wishes her detained father back A displaced young girl from Gaza talks about her journey south, where her father and uncles were detained and she lost touch with family for a little while. The girl says she only wishes her father to come back so she could make him happy and proud. Around 1.7 million were reported displaced in Gaza amid the ongoing war. The road to the south was reported to be aligned with snipers and soldiers, who both shot and detained Palestinians as they walked for hours seeking refuge.