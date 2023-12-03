Middle East Monitor
142 Turkish citizens, their family members evacuated from Gaza to Egypt

December 3, 2023 at 4:09 pm

A general view of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza Strip in Rafah, Gaza on November 24, 2023. [Abed Rahim Khatib – Anadolu Agency]

Some 142 Turkish citizens and their family members crossed from Gaza to Egypt on late Saturday, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Anadolu reports.

“The evacuation of our citizens from Gaza resumed as of yesterday (Saturday). Last night, 142 of our citizens and their family members crossed from Gaza to Egypt,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said in a statement.

The statement said that the evacuated people are expected to arrive in Turkiye on Sunday.

