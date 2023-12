Analysing AIPAC's power play: MSNBC chief correspondent examines political influence in elections MSNBC chief correspondent and host, Ali Velshi, dissects the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in the political landscape, revealing a significant shift in their approach during the 2022 elections. Velshi emphasises AIPAC's substantial spending, reaching $50 million in 2022, making it the 15th highest-spending political action committee (PAC) in the US and the only one exclusively focused on a foreign government.