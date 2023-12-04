Italy: two arrested for spreading Islamist propaganda

Two people have been arrested in Italy for allegedly spreading online “terrorist propaganda” linked to Palestine Islamic Jihad, Daesh/ISIS and Al-Qaeda, police in the northern city of Brescia said today.

According to Reuters, the suspects are a Pakistani national and an Italian citizen of Pakistani origin. They were apprehended following an investigation that started in October 2022, confirmed police.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said yesterday that Italy remained on alert for possible terrorist attacks following the weekend attack in Paris, in which one German tourist was killed and two others were wounded.

“We have confidence in our traditional prevention systems, but attention must remain high,” the minister was quoted as saying by the Ansa news agency.

