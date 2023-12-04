Official: 3 doctors, 2 paramedics killed in direct attack in Gaza 

The director general of Al-Awda Hospital in Gaza said the Israeli occupation army killed three doctors and two paramedics in a direct attack on them.

On Friday, Israel resumed its aggression against Gaza, after a week-long humanitarian pause.

Yesterday, the Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, said more than 700 Palestinians had been killed as a result of the Israeli bombardment during a 24-hour period of Saturday.

Al-Thawabta told reporters during a press conference held inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital that the Baptist Hospital in downtown Gaza City had received more than 300 Palestinian victims.

At least 15,899 Palestinians, 70 per cent of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the Ministry of Health in the enclave said today.

