Walla: US delegation in Israel to discuss day after Gaza war

Israel’s Walla! Website reported that a White House delegation is arriving in Israel today to discuss “the day after” the war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The site pointed out that the American delegation is headed by Phil Gordon, assistant to the president and national security adviser to the US Vice President, Kamala Harris.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with the Israeli national security adviser and the minister of strategic affairs.

The website said that the American officials will also meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Efforts to de-escalate and cease fire in Gaza are intensifying, after Israeli occupation forces resumed their military operations across the Gaza Strip on Friday after a seven-day truce that included a prisoner exchange.

In this context, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he held talks with Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, about the ongoing efforts to facilitate the safe return of all Israeli prisoners of war held in Gaza and to increase the levels of aid reaching civilians in the besieged and bombarded enclave.

At least 15,899 Palestinians, 70 per cent of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the Ministry of Health in the enclave said today.

