Colombia president slams Israel's Nazi-like attacks on Gaza

Colombian President Gustavo Petro described the Israeli bombing of the city of Deir Al-Balah in the besieged Gaza Strip as “Nazi practices”.

“They say that this is not Nazism; the killing of 5,300 Palestinian boys and girls is a Nazi practice, despite the West’s disapproval of this fact,” Petro posted on X, with images of the area targeted.

Petro has previously described the Israeli raids on Gaza as Nazi-like and said that Gaza was witnessing genocide.

Es de Nazis. El nazismo es una forma de fascismo, profundamente violento y genocida. Se basa en la creencia de una raza superior que le confiere el derecho de exterminar y subordinar a los diferentes, a los que considera, incluso, como no humanos. Eso está sucediendo en… https://t.co/8TUIXBM7mK — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) December 3, 2023

“Nazism is a form of fascism, deeply violent and genocidal. It is based on the belief of a superior race that gives it the right to exterminate and subordinate those who are different, whom it even considers non-human. That is happening in Palestine. Fascism is in each of us. It spreads through unreason, hatred and lies,” he said in another post.

At least 15,899 Palestinians, 70 per cent of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the Ministry of Health in the enclave said today.

