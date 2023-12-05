Activists restricted from labelling Israel 'apartheid' at UN Climate Summit Asad Rehman, director of War on Want, says activists have not been allowed to use the terms ‘apartheid’ and ‘settler colonialism’ when criticising Israel at the 28th session of the UN Climate Change Conference of Parties in the UAE. The restriction of certain terms at COP28 highlights issues regarding free speech surrounding discussions about Israel's policies and actions, especially in a global setting focused on climate issues.