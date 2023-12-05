Former UN Spokesman Arikat confronts State Department Official on Israeli strategies in Gaza
In a tense exchange, former UN spokesman Said Arikat confronts a State Department spokesman, pressing for answers on Israel's military actions in Gaza. The dialogue delves into the sensitive topics of civilian casualties, Hamas, and accusations of Israel committing acts of genocide. The US State Department's response to all allegations against Israel was: ‘We are going to monitor it very closely.’
December 5, 2023 at 8:56 am