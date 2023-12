Israeli army spokesman says the ratio of civilian to Hamas member deaths is ‘unique in the world’ In a CNN interview, Jonathan Conricus, a spokesman for the Israeli army, said the ratio of killing two civilians for every armed member of Hamas is seen as ‘highly positive’ and claimed that this proportion is ‘perhaps unique in the world.’ He said the Israeli military will soon publish figures that show ‘we are indeed targeting the terrorists’ and ‘We are not after the civilians’. The Israeli war on Gaza has resulted in over 15,000 civilian deaths since October 7. More than 1.8 million people, or 80% of the total population of Gaza, have been displaced in nearly two months.