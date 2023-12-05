Israel's ground invasion destroys farmland in Gaza New satellite imagery reviewed by Human Rights Watch (HRW) has revealed significant destruction of agricultural areas in northern Gaza following the beginning of Israel's ground invasion. The images show extensive damage to orchards, greenhouses, and farmlands, intensifying the already grave concerns about food insecurity and the loss of livelihood for many in the region. These images, taken on 15 October and 24 November, shed light on the humanitarian impact of the conflict, particularly on the agricultural sector, which is a lifeline for the local population in Gaza.