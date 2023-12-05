Netanyahu will not allow PA to return to Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday vowed not to allow the Palestinian Authority (PA) to take control of the Gaza Strip after “Israel eliminates Hamas from there”, claiming that he will not repeat the mistakes committed under the Oslo Accords.

Speaking during a press conference at the Kiryah army headquarters in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu accused the PA of “promoting and financing terrorism”, and described its creation as “a terrible mistake”.

“It was a grave mistake to return the most hostile thing in the Arab world and the Palestinian world to the centre of the Land of Israel,” he said.

Netanyahu’s remarks are in stark contrast to the US vision for who should rule the enclave once Hamas is “eliminated”.

Netanyahu referred to the initial departure of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) to Tunisia, as the “most correct decision”, claiming that the “grave mistake” was allowing it to return in 1994 through the Palestinian Authority, under the Oslo Accords in 1993.

WATCH: Netanyahu said in 1978 that Jordan is the Palestinian state

He stressed the need for Israel to have security control over the entire Gaza Strip “to ensure that a terrorist entity does not emerge for years to come

US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have repeatedly stressed the need for the PA to return to administering the Gaza Strip after the end of Israel’s war.

The American and Israeli proposals are based on the assumption that the genocidal war declared on the Gaza Strip will eliminate Hamas, at a time when the Israeli army is suffering heavy losses in Gaza.