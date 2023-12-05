UNICEF spokesperson says alleged Gaza safe zones are ‘zones of death’ In a Sky News interview, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder says Israel's proclaimed 'safe zones' in Gaza are ‘zones of death’ with increased risk for disease. Contrary to IDF claims, he says the so-called safe areas pose a severe risk of disease and death due to overcrowding and inadequate infrastructure. Elder says Israeli authorities are fully aware of the dire consequences in the alleged safe zones, and that the decision to push 80% of the population into a zone that is 4% the size of Gaza is ‘cold’ and ‘calculated’ and lacks ‘any sense of decency’.