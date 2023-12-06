KSA, Turkiye sign agreements to strengthen business ties

Saudi and Turkish companies’, part of the Saudi-Turkish Business Council, signed eight trade agreements in Istanbul on Monday as part of efforts to strengthen trade and investment between the two countries, Construction Week Online reports.

According to a statement released by SPA, the agreements were signed during the Council’s round table, which was attended by Governor of the Saudi Standard, Metrology and Quality Organisation, Dr. Saad Bin Othman Al-Kasabi, Turkish Minister of Trade, Dr. Omar Bolat, a delegation of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce led by Ahmed Bin Salem, head of Yanbu Chamber and several other officials from the two sides.

The volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and Turkiye reached $5.86 billion in 2022, recording a growth rate of 32.6 per cent.

READ: Saudi Arabia wants enhanced partnership, cooperation with Turkiye