Russia-UAE relations at unprecedented high level, says Putin 

Relations between Russia and the United Arab Emirates are at an unprecedented high level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said today. Putin made his comment during a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Reuters has reported.

The Russian leader said in televised comments that the situation in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would be among the topics of discussion. Russia and the UAE already cooperate in OPEC+ and are involved together in major oil and gas projects.

Putin is visiting the UAE and Saudi Arabia on a rare trip abroad. He will also hold talks with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to discuss oil, OPEC+ and the conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine.

