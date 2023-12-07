Egyptian grandmother survives bombardment with a granddaughter and nowhere to go Stranded Egyptian grandmother, who survived the bombardment of the north with only her granddaughter, appeals from the Rafah border crossing to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, to let her cross back to her country. She says she has no means of living, nowhere to go, and no one to go to, as her daughter, and her daughter’s in-laws were all killed in the bombardment. The elder lady mirrors the situation of the displaced people all over Gaza, with nowhere to take refuge and no means to survive. She says: ‘I’m worn out on the streets. Everything is destroyed.’