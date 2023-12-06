Israel has received 10,000 tons of US military equipment since start of Gaza war

The United States supplied Israel with over 10,000 tons of military equipment since the start of the Gaza war on 7 October, the Israeli Defence Ministry said Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the 200th cargo plane carrying military equipment for the army had arrived in Israel.

The equipment includes armoured vehicles, armaments, personal protective equipment, medical supplies, ammunition and more, the statement added.

The first US cargo plane arrived in Israel on 11 October.

“Since then, over 10,000 tons of military equipment were delivered to Israel since the beginning of the war,” the Defence Ministry said.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday, after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group, Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since 7 October following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

