New drone attack targets US Base in Iraq

December 7, 2023 at 1:32 pm

This picture taken on July 8, 2021 shows a view of the Ain al-Assad air base hosting US forces in Iraq in the western Anbar province, a day after fourteen rockets were fired at the base [AYMAN HENNA/AFP via Getty Images]

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq yesterday announced that it had targeted the Ain Al-Asad Airbase in the western Anbar province where US forces are stationed.

According to the group’s statement, the strike was carried out by a drone that hit its target directly, in response to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The attack on US forces at the military base is the second of its kind in the past 48 hours.

The continuous attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq are in response to the United States’ support for the Israeli occupation in its brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Last week, the US Defense Department (the Pentagon) said American bases in Syria and Iraq had come under attack 74 times since 17 October.

The attacks caused dozens of injuries, with no reported fatalities among the US forces stationed in the region.

