TikTok user discusses latest death toll in Gaza, with over 16,200 Palestinians killed, including 6,600 children TikTok user, Guy Christensen, showcases the relentless bombing of eight apartment buildings in Gaza as the death toll soars to a staggering 16,200 Palestinians since 7 October, with more than 6,600 being children. Christensen discusses Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement of the IDF's indefinite presence in Gaza and the US government's projection of continued air strikes until mid-January. He discusses Palestinian journalist Motaz Azaiza, whose neighbourhood was hit by an Israeli air strike, claiming the lives of at least 54 civilians.