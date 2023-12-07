Turkiye and Greece leaders meet in Athens

After years of strained relations that raised tensions to alarming levels, long time regional rivals, Greece and Turkiye, made a significant step Thursday in mending ties during a visit to Athens by Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, AP reports.

According to the report, during a day of intense diplomacy, the two countries signed more than a dozen cooperation deals on trade, energy and education and announced a roadmap for future high-level consultations aimed at avoiding crises.

“It is natural for there to be problems between two neighbours when there can be misunderstandings even among brothers,” Erdogan said during statements to the press after meeting with Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Read: EU risks ‘opening door to abuses’ with plans for new migration pact