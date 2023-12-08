Former UNRWA head in Gaza explains legal nuances in crimes against humanity and genocide Johann Soufi, former head of UNRWA’s legal office in Gaza, clarifies the critical distinctions between crimes against humanity and genocide. Soufi highlights the challenge of establishing genocidal intent, requiring proof beyond a reasonable doubt. He emphasises the importance of both speeches and actions in determining intent. ‘Waiting for genocide to start actually would undermine the purpose of the genocide prevention convention,’ he says, explaining that therefore, ‘it is not entirely unreasonable for experts, including the former prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, as well as independent UN experts, to use this term to alert the international community.’