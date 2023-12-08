Middle East Monitor
TikTok user discusses colonial fantasies of turning Gaza into ‘mini Dubai’

TikTok user Joris Lechene discusses the disturbing narrative emerging amongst Zionists on social media as some exploit the tragedy in Gaza for dreams of transforming the war-torn region into a redevelopment opportunity. The insensitive discourse dismisses the plight of 2.3 million people in Gaza, where Israeli air strikes have destroyed the area, killing over 16,000 civilians and displacing over 1.7 million people since 7 October.

December 8, 2023 at 2:09 pm

WATCH: A Gazan child with head injuries from an Israeli air strike wishes for permanent ceasefire

