TikTok user discusses colonial fantasies of turning Gaza into ‘mini Dubai’ TikTok user Joris Lechene discusses the disturbing narrative emerging amongst Zionists on social media as some exploit the tragedy in Gaza for dreams of transforming the war-torn region into a redevelopment opportunity. The insensitive discourse dismisses the plight of 2.3 million people in Gaza, where Israeli air strikes have destroyed the area, killing over 16,000 civilians and displacing over 1.7 million people since 7 October.