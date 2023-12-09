Marwan Barghouti calls on Fatah, PA security services to uprise against occupation

The leader of the Fatah movement, Marwan Barghouti, called on the members of the Fatah movement, the Palestinian people and the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s security services to uprise against the occupation, confront its aggression, rally around the option of comprehensive resistance and activate it in all Palestinian territories.

Barghouti expressed in a press statement received by Quds Press on Friday, “O our great Palestinian people, our people in the West Bank, the winds of liberation are growing in the skies of Palestine and the blood of our people in the Gaza Strip has been flowing for more than two months, along with the blood that It is being shed daily in the West Bank at the hands of the criminal occupation. Do not be mere witnesses, but rather active soldiers in this decisive battle.”

He added: “To the members of our great movement, Shabiba commandos, Palestine, which has witnessed a long history of steadfastness and resistance, is being subjected to unprecedented massacres at the hands of the occupation and its settlers, with unlimited US and Western support. In the face of this momentous event, we must, my fellow countrymen in the West Bank, stand together to defend and attack with all our might, capabilities and tools we have available to deter the occupation and break its will. The current war does not exclude anyone, so our action as a united uprising will make a difference in this fateful battle for the history of our people.”

The leader of the Fatah movement continued: “Let the anniversary of the first intifada, December 8, be a turning point and the beginning of an escalating state of engagement with the Israeli enemy in every place that it expects and does not and with whatever tools and capabilities are available, whether small or large. We call for a complete rally behind the option of comprehensive resistance and for activating it in all the occupied Palestinian territories to repel the brutal attacks on our people, our land and our rights and to defend our women who are harassed by the occupation.”

Barghouti also called on the PA’s security services to be: “At the forefront of confronting the Israeli aggression that is shedding Palestinian blood in every city and village, with the weapons and training you possess. There is no excuse for anyone not to participate in a chapter of the liberation battle, so we call upon your patriotism, honourable ones, to do your duty and defend your land, your honour and your people.”

He stressed: “The time for waiting has passed, and it is time for steadfastness, confrontation and liberation. Let us make every Palestinian home a stronghold for the revolution and every individual a soldier on the battlefield. Let us unite and prove to the whole world that we are a force that cannot be broken in this extended battle and the heroic epic that the resistance is creating, beginning a new phase in the history of our people and the record of our nation.”

Barghouti ended his statement by declaring: “The blood of our children, women, elders and resistance heroes will pave the way to freedom, return, and independence. People are only liberated through sacrifices and achieve independence through struggle, resistance and sacrifice.”

